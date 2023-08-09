Amalgamated Bank Sells 793 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $476,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $267,808.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

