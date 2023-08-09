Amalgamated Bank Sells 798 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.