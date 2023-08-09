Amalgamated Bank Sells 833 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ScanSource by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in ScanSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on SCSC

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.