Amalgamated Bank Sells 919 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mercury General by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Mercury General by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.7 %

MCY opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.60%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

