Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,675,000 after acquiring an additional 488,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,957,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the period. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.22.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.50. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,937.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Driven Brands news, CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $997,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,363 shares in the company, valued at $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary W. Ferrera acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $96,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,937.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

