Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.