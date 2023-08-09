Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

