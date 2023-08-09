Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.