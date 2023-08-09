Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 116,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 31,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 51.4% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 82,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

