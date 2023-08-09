AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,215,586 shares in the company, valued at $248,209,249.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,127,589 shares of company stock worth $58,340,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

