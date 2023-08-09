AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $585.80 million, a P/E ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

