American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $148.30 million-$150.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.53 million.

APEI opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.76.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that American Public Education will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

