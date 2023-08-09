America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 34.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at America's Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 384 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America's Car-Mart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

