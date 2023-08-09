Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CFO Sells $4,584,915.10 in Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $347.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.35 and a twelve month high of $358.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

