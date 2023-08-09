AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 1,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

AMMO Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

