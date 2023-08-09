Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

