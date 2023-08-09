Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
