Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $87.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $94.00.
- 6/20/2023 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $92.00.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
THC opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.12.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and One to Avoid in August
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AI is Turning Things Up for Upwork
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.