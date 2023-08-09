Analyzing NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) & Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ)

NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Yunji shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NovelStem International has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,072.38 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Yunji $990.28 million 0.02 -$20.03 million ($1.00) -0.93

This table compares NovelStem International and Yunji’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NovelStem International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji.

Profitability

This table compares NovelStem International and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A Yunji -12.53% -7.58% -5.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NovelStem International and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NovelStem International beats Yunji on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

