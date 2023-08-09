Analyzing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 5.86% 9.09% 7.17% Veritone -17.78% -42.46% -7.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scienjoy and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritone 1 2 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,161.54%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Scienjoy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Veritone.

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scienjoy and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.43 $28.03 million $0.35 9.29 Veritone $149.73 million 0.98 -$25.56 million ($1.05) -3.81

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Veritone on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

