Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 968 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($197.93).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 975.80 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.30. The firm has a market cap of £35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 844.29 ($10.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 7,432.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.06) to GBX 1,080 ($13.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,126 ($14.39).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

