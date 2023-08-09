Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Agg acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 968 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($197.93).
National Grid Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 975.80 ($12.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,037.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,068.30. The firm has a market cap of £35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.28. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 844.29 ($10.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19.
National Grid Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 7,432.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NG
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.