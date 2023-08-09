ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,519.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $693,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,519.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,488,963. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

