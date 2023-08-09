Anthony E. Terry Purchases 1,800 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VAC opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

