AON (NYSE:AON) versus Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY) Head-To-Head Contrast

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Sabre Insurance Group (OTC:SBIGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of AON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AON and Sabre Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $12.48 billion 5.11 $2.59 billion $12.84 24.47 Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Insurance Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AON and Sabre Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 9 3 0 2.15 Sabre Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AON presently has a consensus price target of $341.55, indicating a potential upside of 8.72%. Sabre Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,390.08%. Given Sabre Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre Insurance Group is more favorable than AON.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Sabre Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 20.78% -1,312.86% 8.60% Sabre Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AON beats Sabre Insurance Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in risk, health, and wealth through commercial risk, reinsurance, health, and wealth solutions. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

