APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APA. UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Get APA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. APA has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.