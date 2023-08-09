Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 240.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $12,984,937 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.