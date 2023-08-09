Apollo Global Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,979 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,431 put options.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,160,932 shares of company stock valued at $77,168,542 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after purchasing an additional 103,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 114.34% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

