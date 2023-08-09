AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 58,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.67.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

