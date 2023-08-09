Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

