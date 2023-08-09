Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,357 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

