Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.4% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 2,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 169,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 222.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 364,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 251,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.