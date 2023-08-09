Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

