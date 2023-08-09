Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

