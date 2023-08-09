Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 169,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 364,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after buying an additional 251,634 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 74,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

