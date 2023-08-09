Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

