Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $169.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

