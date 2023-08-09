Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

