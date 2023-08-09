Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.