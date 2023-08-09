Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

