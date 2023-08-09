Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 299,462 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $521,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.