Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

