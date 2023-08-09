Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 169,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 364,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 251,634 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 74,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.