Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.