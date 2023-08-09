Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.26. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.