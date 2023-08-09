Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 21,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 77,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 222.90% and a negative net margin of 330.29%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.