Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $150.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

