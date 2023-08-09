AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Marc Prieur Sells 8,000 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

