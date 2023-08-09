Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Shockwave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 86.62 -$5.28 million N/A N/A Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 16.42 $216.00 million $6.34 34.62

Risk & Volatility

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and Shockwave Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 1 1 6 0 2.63

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $279.13, indicating a potential upside of 27.18%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics -18,293.00% N/A -239.38% Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44%

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Arch Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels. It also provides product for the treatment of coronary artery disease, such as C2 IVL catheter and C2+IVL catheter that are two-emitter catheters for use in IVL system. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.