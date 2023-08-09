ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $24.21.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

