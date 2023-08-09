ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

