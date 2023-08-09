Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Acquires 3,540 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,980 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 116,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 31,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

